Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch at Amazon
Amazon has already kicked off its Black Friday sale and among the many deals, the retailer now offers there's one that might pique your interest. The Apple iPad 10.2-inch, which usually sells for $430, is getting a $100 discount on Amazon.
The iPad 10.2-inch is one of the most recent tablets launched by Apple. Aside from the 10.2-inch Retina display, the slate packs a powerful Apple A10 Fusion chipset with a quad-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM.
There's also an 8-megapixel main camera on the back and secondary 1.2-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. The tablet promises to offer up to 10 hours of battery life and features a touch ID fingerprint sensor.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):