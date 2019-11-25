Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 25, 2019, 12:53 AM
Save $100 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch at Amazon
The amount of Black Friday sales is overwhelming each year, which is why we try to group them based on the retailer. The problem is many retailers don't reveal all of their deals because there are too many to list, so they only highlight the most important ones.

Amazon has already kicked off its Black Friday sale and among the many deals, the retailer now offers there's one that might pique your interest. The Apple iPad 10.2-inch, which usually sells for $430, is getting a $100 discount on Amazon.

Obviously, this is the Wi-Fi-only model, but it's the one that comes with 128GB storage, not the cheaper model with only 32GB internal memory. You can choose between the Space Gray and Silver colors, as the Gold model is sold out right now.

The iPad 10.2-inch is one of the most recent tablets launched by Apple. Aside from the 10.2-inch Retina display, the slate packs a powerful Apple A10 Fusion chipset with a quad-core processor, coupled with 3GB RAM.

There's also an 8-megapixel main camera on the back and secondary 1.2-megapixel selfie snapper in the front. The tablet promises to offer up to 10 hours of battery life and features a touch ID fingerprint sensor.

