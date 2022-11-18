Apple's hot new M2 iPad Pro 11 is getting cheaper and cheaper before Christmas





Still, the fact that pretty much nothing else has changed for the 2022 edition of arguably the world's best tablets may have made the purchase of one of these hot new powerhouses at their list prices a tough pill to swallow for many holiday shoppers when the Apple M1 variants are so deeply discounted

But that's where Amazon and B&H Photo Video come in, slashing a very cool 70 bucks off the $799 MSRP of an 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and silver color only.





Technically not marked as a Black Friday deal by the former e-commerce giant, this unprecedented discount is scheduled to wrap up at the latter retailer at 11:59 PM EST this Sunday, November 20.





In other words, there's clearly a chance better holiday promotions will crop up at or near the end of next week at these two retailers and/or Best Buy, although given the extremely young age of the Apple M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) , it's probably wise not to have any such guarantee.





The only thing that's sure at the moment is this $70 markdown represents a small but notable improvement over the first-ever discount offered by the likes of Amazon on the fourth-gen 11-inch iPad Pro a little while back





To maximize your iPad Pro (2022) savings, you still need to go with a 12.9-inch giant capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally , which obviously costs a whole lot more than the most affordable 11-inch model out there.





The two M2 beasts have quite a few things in common apart from that state-of-the-art processor, mind you, but the smaller tablet still lacks the sophisticated mini-LED display technology of its big brother, which is a notable yet certainly not deal-breaking sacrifice you'll need to learn to live with if you want to keep your Christmas spending in check this year.