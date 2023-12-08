Apple's 10th Gen iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price at Best Buy
Following an unusually quiet year on the iPad release front, Apple is widely expected to start 2024 on a high note with not one, not two and not three but four new tablets with high-end specifications and premium designs. As far as the "regular" 10.9-inch iPad is concerned, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to keep its cash-strapped hardcore fans waiting for a new edition until next fall.
That's obviously a pretty long time to wait if you're thinking of buying a relatively affordable tablet already as we write this, which is why we're wholeheartedly recommending you consider getting the existent 10th Gen iPad today. Among other reasons and qualities, the Apple A14 Bionic-powered mid-ranger just so happens to be on sale at a very special price, possibly for the last time before Christmas.
There's plenty of time to actually receive the 2022-released 10.9-incher with a top-mounted fingerprint scanner and reasonably thin screen bezels (way) before December 25, at least if you order it today from Best Buy at a cool $100 discount in your favorite color option and either a 64 or 256GB storage configuration.
That's the highest discount ever offered by a major US retailer such as this one on this specific product, tying the iPad 10's recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 promotion available on and off during the extended holiday shopping season at both Best Buy and Amazon.
Amazon, mind you, cannot match its arch-rival's generosity at the time of this writing, although if you're asking for a prediction, we fully expect that to happen before long. Of course, there are no guarantees in one direction or the other, so if you want to be on the safe side of things and secure probably the greatest discount we'll see on the 10th Gen iPad anytime soon, you should take advantage of Best Buy's revived deal before it goes away... again.
Are you looking at the absolute best tablet money can buy right now? Not even close. But at $349 and up instead of $449, this is almost surely the best iPad for a large chunk of consumers and Apple fans out there, offering excellent screen quality, solid battery life, respectable processing power, and perhaps more importantly, unrivaled software support, all wrapped in a modern and decidedly premium body.
