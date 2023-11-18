Price of the ridiculously reliable iPad 10 tumbles to a new low on Amazon

The iPad 10 is perhaps the best iPad for most users but even though it was praised when it was launched, its price was a little hard to swallow. The deals seen before this day on the device weren't particularly remarkable but that has changed with Amazon's new deal on Apple's incredible tablet.





The iPad 10 has a modern look like the iPad Pro and the iPad Air but a starting price of $449 makes it more affordable than those devices, which start at $799 and $599 respectively. And right now, the iPad 10 is $100 off, so the price gap has grown even bigger.





iPad 10 2022 10.9-inch screen | A14 Bionic chip | Touch ID | USB-C port | 10 hours of battery life $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at Amazon





The device has a 10.9-inch screen so it doesn't feel cramped at all. It's powered by the A14 Bionic and has more than enough zip for casual tablet tasks like using Facebook and Chrome, reading, and online shopping as well as moderate productivity tasks such as working on documents and sending emails.





Thanks to the updated design and a shift to USB-C, the device doesn't feel dated like the iPad 9, which costs $329 but has a comparatively slower processor and a smaller screen.





Folks who aren't exactly fans of the facial recognition technology will be pleased that it has a responsive Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Apple promises a battery life of 10 hours.





Since this is an Apple tablet, you'll get a better selection of well-optimized apps compared to the top Android tablets





The bottom line is that even though the iPad 10 might not sound like an exceptional device, it doesn't make any sacrifice that stops it from doing tasks most users buy a tablet for. It's neither stuck in the past like the iPad 9, nor as pricey as its hardcore siblings. We don't know if this deal will return anytime soon, so seize the device at a lower price while you can.