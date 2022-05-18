Apex Legends Mobile is finally available on Android and iOS
After a little bit of teasing earlier this month, EA has finally released the highly-anticipated Apex Legends Mobile on both Android and iOS platforms. The game was soft-launched back in February in a few countries, but only Android users were able to play it.
Starting this week, anyone with a decent Android phone or an iPhone/iPad can play Apex Legends Mobile for free. Just like the original game for PC and consoles, Apex Legends Mobile is a battle royale shooter that features a slew of interesting characters that also play the role of classes. Each character comes with its unique skills that fit a certain team role.
The worldwide release includes a new Legend, Fade, which can be unlocked by reaching level 25 in free Battle Pass (or purchasing 10 levels of the premium and then attaining 15 more normal levels), two new games modes that allow players to learn to play the game or hone their skills, as well as a new map (Overflow).
Apex Legends Mobile is available for free on Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and App Store. No ads are shown in the game, but there are in-app purchases if you’d like to unlock anything in included in the Battle Pass without playing the game.
This isn’t a simple port of the PC game though, which means Apex Legends Mobile features its own Battle Pass with pretty much different rewards than what you get in the original title. If you like team-based multiplayer shooters, Apex Legends Mobile probably sits at the top of the genre, so you can’t go wrong with this one.
The final build also introduces a new feature that will auto fill a team when another player leaves prematurely (only active in Team Deathmatch). Finally, developers revealed plans to implement a new Emote system that allows players to better communicate with friends and foes.
