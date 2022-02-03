Apex Legends Mobile soft-launched in selected countries (Android only)0
Respawn confirmed earlier this week that Apex Legends fans in the following countries will be able to download this early version of their mobile game: Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.
If you want to get in on the action, you can pre-register on the Google Play Store and hope that you’ll be allowed into the beta. According to developers, this early version of Apex Legends Mobile is being tested with a limited number of players, so not everyone will be able to play it. Sorry iOS players but Respawn says to "stay tuned for more."
If you’ve played Apex Legends, you’ll most likely enjoy the mobile version too since it follows the same formula. In Apex Legends Mobile, you’ll be able to team up with two other players and battle against 19 other squads in 60-person battle royale games.
Obviously, you’ll be able to choose from a diverse cast of characters (Legends), each with their own unique personality, strengths and abilities. Apex Legends Mobile is expected to be released this year, so depending on how the testing goes that might happen sooner or later.