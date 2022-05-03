Apex Legends Mobile launches later this month
EA has just announced that Respawn’s popular battle royale, Apex Legends, will finally arrive on mobile later this month. Apex Legends Mobile was soft-launched in several countries this Spring, but a worldwide release is expected to take play in just a few weeks.
Developed in collaboration with Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, Apex Legends Mobile offer a different battle royale experience while retaining all the best features of the popular game. Specifically designed for touchscreens and optimized to offer a mobile-first experience this is a new version of Apex Legends that remains true to the original.
Here are the minimum requirements to play Apex Legends Mobile on an Android or iOS device:
Although EA hasn’t yet announced when exactly Apex Legends Mobile will hit mobile devices, fans can pre-register for the game to be notified when it’s available in their regions. Pre-registration is available for both Android and iOS devices.
Developed in collaboration with Lightspeed and Quantum Studios, Apex Legends Mobile offer a different battle royale experience while retaining all the best features of the popular game. Specifically designed for touchscreens and optimized to offer a mobile-first experience this is a new version of Apex Legends that remains true to the original.
Since it’s been built for mobile, the game won’t feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends. Also, the game will include completely different battle passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions.
Here are the minimum requirements to play Apex Legends Mobile on an Android or iOS device:
- Processor: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420
- Android 6.0
- Open GL 3.1 or higher
- 4 GB free space
- At least 2 GB RAM
- iPhone 6S or later
- OS version: 11.0 or later
- Processor: A9
- 4 GB free space
- At least 2 GB RAM
Although EA hasn’t yet announced when exactly Apex Legends Mobile will hit mobile devices, fans can pre-register for the game to be notified when it’s available in their regions. Pre-registration is available for both Android and iOS devices.
Things that are NOT allowed: