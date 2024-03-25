Up Next:
Another leak suggests Galaxy Flip 6 might mirror Galaxy S24's Exynos vs Snapdragon divide
This summer, Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next generation of its foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Recently, a leak hinted at a surprising decision regarding the chipset for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Now, another leak supports the same claim.
According to a leak from Korean source kro_roe (via Android Police), the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might come with a Snapdragon or Exynos chip, depending on the region. While the exact model numbers of the chips are not mentioned, Samsung will likely opt for either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400.
Flip 6 Spec Sheet— kro (@kro_roe) March 23, 2024
Snapdragon, Exynos up to 8 GB RAM, 12 GB depending on region
256,512 GB of storage
Longer battery than predecessor
120Hz external screen in development
Interestingly, the Exynos 2400 is already being used in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in some markets. Similar to the Galaxy S24, Samsung might opt to equip the Flip 6 with its in-house Exynos 2400 in regions like Europe, Asia, and other big markets while offering the Snapdragon variant exclusively in the US.
The latest chip from Samsung's Exynos lineup represents a notable improvement in both performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors. Initial tests have shown that Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 2400 is performing admirably against Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Additionally, according to the Korean leaker, the Flip 6 is set to have better battery life than its predecessor. This could be thanks to a mix of more efficient components and a larger battery.
In addition to the improvement in battery life, the phone's cover display is rumored to support a 120Hz refresh rate, marking an upgrade from the 3.4-inch display running at 60Hz on its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Moreover, not long ago, reputable leaker Ross Young stated that the Flip 6's cover display may increase to 3.9 inches.
Samsung also might offer the Flip 6 with up to 12GB of RAM, although this variant may only be available in certain regions. The base storage configuration will reportedly remain unchanged at 256GB, with an additional option of 512GB potentially being offered.
Expect more leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable to surface in the coming months, so stay tuned for further updates.
