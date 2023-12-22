Honor 90 GT official with up to 24GB RAM, 5000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 50MP primary camera

The Honor 90 GT is now official and while the phone may be powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, there probably isn't anything that you could throw at the device that would cause an issue with the application processor. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1,200 x 2,664 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.





The 90 GT comes with up to 24GB of RAM depending on the configuration the buyer chooses. The basic setup features 12GB of RAM while the mid-tier configuration weighs in at 16GB of RAM. Storage options range from 256GB to as much as 1TB. The rear camera array includes a primary camera backed by a Sony IMX906 sensor and OIS. There is also a 12MP ultrawide camera and 1 front-facing 16MP selfie snapper that utilizes the punch-hole cutout on the display.







Thanks to the inclusion of a cutting-edge 3D vapor chamber cooling unit, heat should not be a problem. The phone will be pre-installed with MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 14 . Not only is the handset powered by a 5000mAh battery, but it also supports 100W fast charging. With color options of Black, Blue, and Gold, sales of the Honor 90 GT are expected to begin on December 26th from Honor's website









The model sporting 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be priced at CNY 2,599 ($364). The version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for CNY 2,899 ($405), while the model equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 ($448). The top-tier variant featuring 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost you CNY 3,699 ($518).





