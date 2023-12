Alleged real-life photo reveals the Honor Magic 6 Pro design

The device sports three cameras arranged in a triangle formation, with the top one featuring a periscope lens, accompanied by the intriguing "100x zoom" label. The user also shared a render providing a clearer view of the overall camera island design. Previous rumors hint at the Magic 6 Pro boasting an impressive 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera In recent news, Honor and Porsche unveiled a partnership , teasing an upcoming product launch early in the coming year. Considering the Honor Magic 6 series is rumored to be released somewhere between January 8th and 10th, the collaboration's result might just be unveiled soon, too. Unofficial renders have already surfaced , showcasing both the Pro and non-Pro Porsche variants of the Honor Magic 6. However, these renderings differ significantly from the design featured in the recent leak.Moving beyond the design realm, the Honor Magic 6 is anticipated to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , the latest chipset from Qualcomm.Additional rumors surfaced regarding the network information for the Honor Magic 6 Pro, unveiling an intriguing product name: "satellite mobile terminal." This designation hints at the Honor Magic 6 Pro embracing satellite communication technology.If this speculation proves true, it could position Honor as the second manufacturer, following Huawei with its Mate 60 Pro, launched in August 2023, to release a flagship phone equipped with satellite communication capabilities. This innovative leap can make it easier to connect, especially in places where the usual networks don't work so well.