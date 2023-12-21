Alleged real-life photo reveals the Honor Magic 6 Pro design
Speculations surrounding the forthcoming Honor Magic 6 series have been making the rounds, gradually unveiling details about its specifications, camera setup, and now its design.
Blogger on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo shared what seems to be a real-life photo of the Honor Magic 6 Pro (via Sparrowsnews), offering a sneak peek into the series. If the image indeed represents the upcoming Magic 6 Pro, it bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Magic 5 Pro.
The device sports three cameras arranged in a triangle formation, with the top one featuring a periscope lens, accompanied by the intriguing "100x zoom" label. The user also shared a render providing a clearer view of the overall camera island design. Previous rumors hint at the Magic 6 Pro boasting an impressive 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera.
Unofficial renders have already surfaced, showcasing both the Pro and non-Pro Porsche variants of the Honor Magic 6. However, these renderings differ significantly from the design featured in the recent leak.
Additional rumors surfaced regarding the network information for the Honor Magic 6 Pro, unveiling an intriguing product name: "satellite mobile terminal." This designation hints at the Honor Magic 6 Pro embracing satellite communication technology.
If this speculation proves true, it could position Honor as the second manufacturer, following Huawei with its Mate 60 Pro, launched in August 2023, to release a flagship phone equipped with satellite communication capabilities. This innovative leap can make it easier to connect, especially in places where the usual networks don't work so well.
In recent news, Honor and Porsche unveiled a partnership, teasing an upcoming product launch early in the coming year. Considering the Honor Magic 6 series is rumored to be released somewhere between January 8th and 10th, the collaboration's result might just be unveiled soon, too.
Moving beyond the design realm, the Honor Magic 6 is anticipated to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest chipset from Qualcomm.
