Here’s what the Porsche-inspired Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6 might look like
Mere hours after Honor and Porsche Design teamed up to bring some high-octane stylish devices – namely, the Honor Magic 6 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro – there are already design leaks to gaze upon. Talking about fast!
The unofficial renders (via Gizmochina) reveal both the Pro and non-Pro Porsche variants of the Honor Magic 6 and, frankly, they look very nice. Here they are:
Porsche Design’s take on the Honor Magic 6 is one of a two-tone leather finish on the back with the chosen colors being red and black, intercrossing just below the camera island unit. The triple camera array is a horizontal one, and the logos of Honor and Porsche Design are vertically positioned in the lower black part of the back.
The Honor Magic 6 Pro by Design Porsche is by far the more alluring of the two – the render reveals a pearl white device, with a luxury accent on the circle camera island on the back. It’s designed to resemble a sports car’s accelerometer with the obligatory red marks on the right portion of the circle (“Rev up your engines!”, as one popular car mechanic says in the intro to his YouTube videos).
The report suggests that apart from the Honor Magic 6 and the Magic 6 Pro, there could be a third Magic 6 model, unofficially dubbed Magic 6 Ultimate.
Details on the technical specifications are lacking, but the Pro variant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Apart from that, rumors say the Honor Magic 6 Pro will come with a 2K OLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for dual-front-facing cameras, Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14, and a Smart Island notification feature.
Prior to the Honor collaboration, Porsche Design showed off some cooler-than-cool phones that it produced with Huawei some years ago – like the exclusive editions of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Huawei Mate 30 RS, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, and more.
Here, the cameras are not horizontally aligned but instead go for an off-beat triangular placement that immediately catches the attention.
The outside is cool, what about the insides?
Porsche Design’s mobile ventures in the past
