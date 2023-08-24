The clock is ticking on this killer Anker Soundcore Space Q45 deal





These bad boys pack top-notch active noise cancellation and premium sound at a fraction of the normal price of the AirPods Max or WH-1000XM5 , typically costing $149.99 a pair, and if you hurry, you can knock that down to a measly $99.99.

This rare $50 discount is offered by Best Buy for 24 hours only exclusively on the black color option of the Soundcore by Anker Space Q45, and because we don't really believe in coincidences, we reckon the killer new deal has a lot to do with the company's Space One announcement earlier this week.





That latest addition to Anker's super-expansive Soundcore roster is set for a commercial debut on August 28 at a recommended price of, you guessed it, $99.99 with vastly improved noise cancelling skills... compared to the $79.99 Life Q30.





Since Anker made no mention of the Space Q45 in the Space One-dedicated press release a few days ago, you're probably safe to buy the 2022 model at 50 bucks under its list price. Both the adaptive noise cancellation technology and overall audio performance are likely still hard to beat, and the up to 65 hours of battery life remains undoubtedly unrivaled.





Even with ANC switched on, you're looking at a whopping 50 hours of uninterrupted listening time for just $99.99, not to mention that the Soundcore Space Q45 also come with a surprisingly sleek and premium design, promising "all-day" comfort, "enhanced awareness" (with the help of adjustable ambient sound functionality), and "detail-rich" sound powered by large 40mm drivers.





Can you do better than all that as far as budget wireless headphones are concerned in 2023? You can certainly try, but you're unlikely to get very far with a single Benjamin in your pocket.