Anker launches new Soundcore Space One headphones, promises better ANC
Anker’s Soundcore lineup has just been expanded with a pair of over-ear headphones, the Space One. The next generation of headphones under the Space family, Space One promises to offer users an upgraded noise cancelling system, and an improved experience for listening to music or talking on the phone, as well as longer playtime.

According to Soundcore, the Space One features its best ever noise cancellation. The headphones’ improved noise cancelling structure helps to block out mid and high frequencies where the human voice typically resides. That’s the gist of Soundcore’s noise cancelling technology, so expect the Space One headphones to be able to reduce many sounds, including people talking or babies crying.

Additionally, the Space One can detect both external sounds and those that enter the ear cup, even if the earcups don’t form a tight sear around the user’s head. Soundcore claims that the headphones will help block out up to 98 percent of unwanted noise.

As far as sound quality goes, Soundcore’s new Space One headphones use a 40mm dynamic drivers, which promises improved sound clarity. Also, thanks to Soundcore’s HeadID function in the dedicated app, users will be able to customize the sound to their liking. It’s also important to add that the Space One headphones feature LDAC and Hi-Res Wired and Wireless certification.

Soundcore says the Space One headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned on and up to 55 hours of playtime with ANC turned off. Furthermore, charging the headphones for 5 minutes can provide up to 4 hours of additional time.

The Space One aren’t that expensive, as Soundcore announced they will be available for purchase for just $100. They begin shipping in the US as of August 28 and customers will be able to choose between three colors: Jet Black, Latter Cream, and Sky Blue. A $20 discount and the new Soundcore Tote Bag are up for grabs for those who pre-order the headphones. The Space One will land in the UK and other European countries on August 31 for £90/€100.

