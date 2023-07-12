Time is running out on this sweet Prime Day deal on Anker's premium Soundcore Space A40 buds
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you familiar with either Anker or the company's audio-focused Soundcore sub-brand? If not, you should definitely get acquainted with the noise-cancelling Space A40 earbuds before Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day 2023 sales event concludes later today.
That's because you can currently slash a massive and totally unprecedented 45 percent off the already reasonable $99.99 list price of those surprisingly popular AirPods Pro 2 alternatives with an Amazon Prime membership.
The Soundcore Space A40 are available at their new all-time low price in black, blue, and white colorways with everything from auto-adjustable active noise cancellation to "Hi-Res" sound, no less than six microphones taking care of crystal clear voice calls, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 50, yes, fifty (!) hours of battery life.
If that sounds like a completely premium list of features and capabilities worthy of a $200 or even $250 price point, let us tell you that most of the over 3,000+ Amazon customer ratings seem to largely back up your feeling, averaging a solid 4.3 stars.
These are probably not the world's best wireless earbuds right now, but they're also definitely not the worst either, delivering a lot of both theoretical and practical value for very little money. Of course, the mind-blowing 50-hour battery life rating, for instance, takes into consideration the charging case, but even the up to 10 hours the Space A40 alone can stay on during your extended music listening sessions is a number pretty much impossible to beat in a crowded and competitive industry.
At their huge $45 discount, these bad boys are cheaper today than even Samsung's ancient (and weird) Galaxy Buds Live, not to mention the newer (and arguably prettier) Galaxy Buds 2 or something like Google's Pixel Buds Pro. In short, you're clearly and undeniably looking at one of the best Prime Day headphones offers this year, but if you're after something else entirely, we (also) give you...
The top 3 Prime Day phone deals available today
