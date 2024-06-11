Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

This versatile Anker SOLIX power station is a dream come true at its new best price on Amazon

Is there a way to ensure your essentials will keep running during a power outage? But, of course, there is! All you need is a dependable portable power station. While most of those typically cost over $800, you can now get one of the best portable power stations for just under $600. We're talking about the Anker SOLIX C1000, which is currently 40% cheaper than usual.

The Anker SOLIX is a 1056Wh portable power station that is currently $400 cheaper than usual on Amazon! This makes it a supreme choice for avid campers and pretty much everyone! It has stackable capacity, and 11 total outlets, including 6x1800W AC outlets with 2400W surge, two USB-A, two USB-C, and a 12V Cigarette Lighter Outlet. It has UPS mode with switchover times of under 20ms and supports up to 600W of solar input. The station has incredibly fast charging speeds and a massive 10-year lifespan.
If you don't have budget constraints, you might want to consider the bundle offer with the SOLIX C1000 plus the SOLIX PS200 panel. It now sells for $649 less (MSRP is about $1,500). This station is super quiet, compact, and portable, making it the ideal outdoor camping companion. At home, you can also use it as a UPS with switchover times of under 20ms. The station has 1056Wh capacity and 11 ports, supporting 99% of home appliances. It delivers 1800W safe and continuous power through six Pure Sine Wave AC outlets. You also have USB-A and USB-C ports for phones and equipment charging. Get it now and save big.
With a list price of almost $1,000, this 1056Wh station drops below the $600 mark for the first time. The last time we saw the SOLIX C1000 at lower prices (about two months ago), you could save a less attractive 37% on it. So, whether you live in places with regular power outages or are an avid camper, this is one investment you should definitely consider.

Like most portable power stations, this fella supports solar charging. For an even more independent power supply, consider getting the SOLIX C1000 with the Anker SOLIX PS200 panel. It's a 200W panel promising increased conversion efficiency and supports different angle setups for maximum sunlight absorption. The panel is also equipped with an IP67 rating for your peace of mind.

The Anker station features 11 ports. With 056Wh capacity, continuous 1800W Pure Sine Wave AC output (six AC ports available), two USB-A, two USB-C, and a standard Cigarette Lighter port, this bad boy can power 99% of appliances! Moreover, you can also enable a surge mode, which gives you 2400W surge AC output for more power-hungry appliances. If that's not enough, you can use the station as a UPS (<20ms switchover times).

By the way, should you need more than 1056Wh capacity, you can stack your SOLIX C1000 up! The station can double its capacity, reaching 2112Wh with the BP1000 expansion battery.

What happens when it runs out of battery? You can recharge this bad boy via wall charging, solar input, or vehicles. With 600W max solar power, you can completely charge your station in as little as 1.8 hours. Using the conventional wall charging method, the station takes about 90 minutes to recharge; an Ultra-fast AC charging mode is available via the app.

Finally, it comes with a five-year warranty, has a 3,000 charging cycle before capacity reaches 80%, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

