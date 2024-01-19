Anker's new SOLIX C1000 drops to its best price on Amazon; get it now at $350 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you like the off-grid lifestyle? In that case, we suggest you get yourself an Anker SOLIX C1000 before your next camping trip. This hot new portable station by Anker offers incredible convenience, ultra-fast recharging, and a super compact design, and it’s now retailing on Amazon at its lowest price!
With a 15% smaller size, blazing-fast recharging speeds, an impressively large amount of ports (11, to be exact) for almost every device you can think of, a 1056Wh capacity, and a max output of 2400W, the SOLIX C1000 is suitable for charging 99% of your home appliances.
Other cool perks on the SOLIX C1000 include a surprisingly large lifespan and charging speed control via the Anker app. According to the manufacturer, this bad boy has an impressive life cycle of up to 10 years, helping you make the most of your investment. As for the Anker app, it not only puts power in your pocket but also allows you to get real-time stats directly from your device.
If you’re looking for a portable power station that can recharge to 100% in less than an hour, the SOLIX C1000 is absolutely the one you should go for. That’s right, this portable power station also supports UltraFast recharging technology!
All things considered, the Anker power station should be good enough to meet the needs of most adventurers. It’s also suitable for just about anyone looking for independent ways to power up their household appliances. Get it now at 35% off if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck.
The SOLIX C1000 can now be yours at a 35% cheaper price. As mentioned, it lands the recently-released portable power station at its best price on Amazon. Given that this markdown has only been available on a few occasions and for a very limited time, we believe you should definitely pull the trigger on this current offer and score $350 in savings!
Anker paid extra attention to portability when designing its new portable power station. As mentioned, it’s advertised as having a 15% smaller body than most 1kWH competitors, making it incredibly convenient for just about any adventure you can think of.
