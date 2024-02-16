Now's your chance to grab the Anker SOLIX 521 power station at its best price on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you searching for a small-sized portable power station with several different outlets that you can use off-grid and at home? In that case, you can probably do without the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro, which may be heavily discounted at Amazon but is quite large. Fortunately, the e-commerce store is now selling the fantastic Anker SOLIX 521 at a tempting price. Since this powerhouse weighs just 8.2lbs, it should be more than suitable for your needs.
Now, let’s break down why the 521 is worth your investment. Firstly, it’s upgraded with LiFePO4 battery for safer utilization with less overheating, compared to power stations with lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the powerhouse has a built-in smart temperature sensor. It intelligently monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, thus preventing overheating issues.
But what exactly can you charge with this small but mighty power station that weighs just 8.2lbs? You get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and a car charging outlet that can charge your phone, laptop, camera, drone, mini fridge, electric fan, and more.
Anker evidently commits to its users, for it made its 521 portable power station quite durable and long-lasting. Not only does it sell its fantastic station with a five-year worry-free warranty, but it also made its power station quite long-lasting!
In Anker’s own words, the station should last over a decade. That’s right: the 521 has an impressive lifespan of over 10 years or 3,000 cycles, which is quite amazing for its price bracket.
At the time of writing, the 256Wh six-port power station retails at 23% off its MSRP of about $220, which essentially lands it at its best price. Now isn’t the first time the portable powerhouse has dropped to its best price, but it’s still an amazing opportunity to save big on this easy-to-carry solar generator.
Now, let’s break down why the 521 is worth your investment. Firstly, it’s upgraded with LiFePO4 battery for safer utilization with less overheating, compared to power stations with lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the powerhouse has a built-in smart temperature sensor. It intelligently monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, thus preventing overheating issues.
Secondly, the 256Wh station by Anker is suitable for all your essentials. It delivers continuous and safe 300W output with a peak surge of 600W, featuring a total of six ports for different types of tech equipment and small household appliances.
But what exactly can you charge with this small but mighty power station that weighs just 8.2lbs? You get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and a car charging outlet that can charge your phone, laptop, camera, drone, mini fridge, electric fan, and more.
Anker evidently commits to its users, for it made its 521 portable power station quite durable and long-lasting. Not only does it sell its fantastic station with a five-year worry-free warranty, but it also made its power station quite long-lasting!
In Anker’s own words, the station should last over a decade. That’s right: the 521 has an impressive lifespan of over 10 years or 3,000 cycles, which is quite amazing for its price bracket.
Things that are NOT allowed: