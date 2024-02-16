Now's your chance to grab the Anker SOLIX 521 power station at its best price on Amazon

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Are you searching for a small-sized portable power station with several different outlets that you can use off-grid and at home? In that case, you can probably do without the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro, which may be heavily discounted at Amazon but is quite large. Fortunately, the e-commerce store is now selling the fantastic Anker SOLIX 521 at a tempting price. Since this powerhouse weighs just 8.2lbs, it should be more than suitable for your needs.

At the time of writing, the 256Wh six-port power station retails at 23% off its MSRP of about $220, which essentially lands it at its best price. Now isn’t the first time the portable powerhouse has dropped to its best price, but it’s still an amazing opportunity to save big on this easy-to-carry solar generator.

Anker SOLIX 521: save 23% at Amazon now

The Anker SOLIX 521 is a top-notch, small-sized portable power station with 256Wh capacity that delivers continuous and safe 300W output for different devices. It features two AC ports, a single USB-C, two USB-A ports, and a car charging port, allowing you to easily power up your essentials at any time. The station is now seeing a cool price cut at Amazon, retailing at $50 off its price tag., which is definitely appreciated given the station's more than affordable MSRP.
$50 off (23%)
Anker SOLIX 521 + 100W Solar Panel: now 15% off at Amazon

If you want 100% green renewable energy, we recommend pairing your SOLIX 521 powerhouse with a compatible solar panel. Fortunately, you won't have to pay an arm and a leg to meet your needs, especially if you take advantage of this reasonable 15% markdown that's now available at Amazon. It lets you get your hot new 521 power station alongside its compatible 100W Solar Panel. The panel is foldable and capable of converting 23% of sunlight into solar energy, thus charging your small-sized solar generator even on cloudy days.
$76 off (15%)
Now, let’s break down why the 521 is worth your investment. Firstly, it’s upgraded with LiFePO4 battery for safer utilization with less overheating, compared to power stations with lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, the powerhouse has a built-in smart temperature sensor. It intelligently monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, thus preventing overheating issues.

Secondly, the 256Wh station by Anker is suitable for all your essentials. It delivers continuous and safe 300W output with a peak surge of 600W, featuring a total of six ports for different types of tech equipment and small household appliances.

But what exactly can you charge with this small but mighty power station that weighs just 8.2lbs? You get two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C, and a car charging outlet that can charge your phone, laptop, camera, drone, mini fridge, electric fan, and more.

Anker evidently commits to its users, for it made its 521 portable power station quite durable and long-lasting. Not only does it sell its fantastic station with a five-year worry-free warranty, but it also made its power station quite long-lasting!

In Anker’s own words, the station should last over a decade. That’s right: the 521 has an impressive lifespan of over 10 years or 3,000 cycles, which is quite amazing for its price bracket.

