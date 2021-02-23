Anker brings a convenient (and cheap) iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack to market before Apple
The aptly yet annoyingly named PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank is listed at the time of this writing as unavailable on Amazon, but according to multiple news outlets starting with 9To5Mac, the e-commerce giant confirmed both a price point and release date earlier today.
Naturally, Anker's "snap and go" portable charger works with all four members of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family, but despite technically packing a generous 5,000mAh of juice, this reasonably priced bad boy can only promise to get the 5.4-inch Mini model from 0 to 100 percent cell capacity (and still have a little power left in the tank).
Coated with a rubberized surface to help avoid slips and drops, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank promises to safely stay in place after snapping up to your iPhone 12-series device (with or without a case on), as well as juice up other handsets and tablets using a good old fashioned USB-C to USB-C cable (included at no extra cost). It's almost as if there's no point in waiting for Apple at all.