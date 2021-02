Anker brings a convenient (and cheap) iPhone 12 MagSafe battery pack to market before Apple

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The aptly yet annoyingly named PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank is listed at the time of this writing as unavailable on Amazon, but according to multiple news outlets starting with 9To5Mac , the e-commerce giant confirmed both a price point and release date earlier today.





If nothing changes between now and next week, the MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 companion will begin shipping on March 3 in exchange for $39.99, undoubtedly beating Apple's own magnetically-attaching battery pack to the market, as well as undercutting the oft-rumored and long overdue first-party accessory.



Naturally, Anker's "snap and go" portable charger works with all four members of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family, but despite technically packing a generous 5,000mAh of juice, this reasonably priced bad boy can only promise to get the Naturally, Anker's "snap and go" portable charger works with all four members of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family, but despite technically packing a generous 5,000mAh of juice, this reasonably priced bad boy can only promise to get the 5.4 -inch Mini model from 0 to 100 percent cell capacity (and still have a little power left in the tank).





Meanwhile, iPhone 12 12 Pro , and 12 Pro Max users will need to make do with 95, 97, and 75 percent charges respectively in one go, as well as fairly modest 5W speeds across the board. Nonetheless, it's definitely hard to argue with the convenience offered here sans breaking the bank (pun intended).





Coated with a rubberized surface to help avoid slips and drops, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank promises to safely stay in place after snapping up to your iPhone 12-series device (with or without a case on), as well as juice up other handsets and tablets using a good old fashioned USB-C to USB-C cable (included at no extra cost). It's almost as if there's no point in waiting for Apple at all.





While Apple is being as careful as always in trying to iron out all the possible kinks of its next big official iPhone accessory before expanding the newly revived MagSafe universe , Anker is unsurprisingly also doing what it does best, providing an affordable alternative to the unreleased product.