MagSafe Duo wireless charger is now available for purchase, with power adapter sold separately

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After a month of anticipation for Apple
’s MagSafe Duo wireless charger
, it is now officially available in the Apple Store
, reports Mashable
. You can also purchase the wireless charger from other retailers such as Best Buy
. The device was announced back in October with the release of the new iPhone 12
series and can charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch
at the same time.
You can get the MagSafe Duo wireless charger for $129, and more than twice as expensive as the $39 standard MagSafe Charger. Another thing that may come surprising to some is that the MagSafe Duo charger comes without a charging brick in the box, following the example of the Apple iPhone 12 series, coming without a power adapter for environmental reasons.
The power adapter for the MagSafe Duo Charger is sold separately. Additionally, it is slightly less powerful than the single MagSafe Charger
and as stated on Apple’s support page, it can charge up to 11W with a 20W USB-C adapter, and maxes out at 14W with an adapter that’s 27W or higher. The standard MagSafe charger maxes out at 15W. Therefore, in order for you to do the maximum fast-charging that the MagSafe Duo wireless charger is capable of, you will have to additionally purchase Apple’s 30W USB-C Power adapter, which is around $50.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!