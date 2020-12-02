iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple

MagSafe Duo wireless charger is now available for purchase, with power adapter sold separately

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Dec 02, 2020, 2:51 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
MagSafe Duo wireless charger is now available for purchase, with power adapter sold separately
After a month of anticipation for Apple’s MagSafe Duo wireless charger, it is now officially available in the Apple Store, reports Mashable.  You can also purchase the wireless charger from other retailers such as Best Buy. The device was announced back in October with the release of the new iPhone 12 series and can charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time.

You can get the MagSafe Duo wireless charger for $129, and more than twice as expensive as the $39 standard MagSafe Charger. Another thing that may come surprising to some is that the MagSafe Duo charger comes without a charging brick in the box, following the example of the Apple iPhone 12 series, coming without a power adapter for environmental reasons.

The power adapter for the MagSafe Duo Charger is sold separately. Additionally, it is slightly less powerful than the single MagSafe Charger and as stated on Apple’s support page, it can charge up to 11W with a 20W USB-C adapter, and maxes out at 14W with an adapter that’s 27W or higher. The standard MagSafe charger maxes out at 15W. Therefore, in order for you to do the maximum fast-charging that the MagSafe Duo wireless charger is capable of, you will have to additionally purchase Apple’s 30W USB-C Power adapter, which is around $50.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless