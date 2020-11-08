iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories iOS Apple 5G

Apple iPhone 12 Studio helps you pick the MagSafe accessory you want for your 5G handset

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 08, 2020, 12:57 PM
Apple iPhone 12 Studio helps you pick the MagSafe accessory you want for your 5G handset
On Saturday, Apple launched its iPhone 12 Studio webpage which can be accessed using a mobile browser on the iPhone or iPad. With iPhone 12 Studio, users can get a preview to see how certain color combinations look on a iPhone 12 sporting various MagSafe cases and wallets. Recently introduced by Apple, MagSafe uses magnets that are placed inside of an iPhone; specially made chargers, cases, and wallets use the magnetic system to keep the accessory in place.

Using the browser on your iPhone or iPad, go to experience.apple/iphone and select between the Phone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Select the color of the iPhone 12 series model that you own; next you need to pick a MagSafe case or wallet choosing the color that you want for the accessory. You can take a picture of the color combination you select and even give it a name. We will go through the whole process, giving you directions, just below.

Apple already has such a feature for the Apple Watch called Apple Watch Studio which debuted in 2019 following the release of the Series 5 timepiece. The Watch Studio allows users to mix and match casings and watch bands to give Apple Watch users over 1,000 possible combinations to choose from.


To create a customized iPhone 12 model with a MagSafe accessory, go to experience.apple/iPhone from Safari . Follow the prompts to the page that allows you to swipe left to select a particular iPhone 12 model and choose one. Scroll up from the bottom of the screen to see two options, Back and Design. Tap on Design and choose the color iPhone you own or are planning to own. You then choose which MagSafe accessory you want to view, case or wallet. Once you select one, you will be asked to select the color of the MagSafe accessory you have chosen. Click on that to view what that combination will look like on your iPhone 12 model. But first, tap the Continue prompt on the bottom of the display. You can add your name and if you hit the Skip button, you can select one of two views: Stacked or Doubled Up. You can also download the image you've created to your phone and share it with others.

Using iPhone 12 Studio should guarantee that there are no surprises when the MagSafe case or wallet for your iPhone 12 handset arrives.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$799off $799 Special At&t $800 Special Bestbuy $799off $799 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
$700 Special Bestbuy $699 Special Verizon $699 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$800off $999 Special At&t $550off $999 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$100off $1099 Special Bestbuy $1099 Special Bestbuy $1099 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Best preorder deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly scales back Galaxy Note 20 production
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless