Amazon deal lands the fantastic Anker 757 PowerHouse at irresistible prices

Do you live in an area where power outages are a common occurrence? Are you into the outdoor lifestyle? In that case, what you’d really appreciate having around is Anker’s SOLIX F1200, also known as the 757 PowerHouse, especially if you act on Amazon’s offer, which allows you to snag this 1229Wh station at 32% off its price tag.

Available for just under $750, an incredible price compared to what you usually have to cough up for this amazing item, the SOLIX power station now sees its lowest price for 2024. However, we should note that the current discount has been outmatched in 2023 on a couple of occasions. Nevertheless, with its exceptionally durable design, plethora of outputs, and long lifespan, the 757 PowerHouse is a no-miss at 32% off.

Featuring 13 outlets, including six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, three USB-As, and a car outlet, this station gives you the whole shebang indeed. Boasting an impressive 1229Wh capacity, the 2022-released power station is suitable for recharging 95% of your appliances.

When you’re outdoors, you can use the Anker station to charge your laptop over 16 times, your phone as much as 97 times, or run a microwave for up to two hours – now, that’s a lot of meals! The station is also suitable for refrigerators, pumps, coffee makers, and more. You shouldn’t worry about overheating while charging multiple devices simultaneously, as the station intelligently monitors the temperature to prevent issues.

Not only is the SOLIX F1200 incredibly versatile, but it also features a long lifespan. The station uses LiFePO4 batteries with an impressive lifespan of 3,000 cycles or over five years of solid everyday use until its capacity drops to 80%. The station is also exceptionally durable, featuring an automotive-grade aluminum frame that protects it from bumps and drops.

Like other stations from the SOLIX series, the 757 PowerHouse is capable of juicing up rather quickly compared to some of the other stations on the market. In Anker’s words, the F1200 requires about an hour to charge 0-80%, which is possible thanks to the HyperFlash technology. With solar charging, you can replenish the batteries from 0% to 80% in 3.6 hours.

