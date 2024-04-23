Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Scoop up this popular Anker 737 Power Bank bundle at irresistible prices on Amazon

By
0comments
Deals
Scoop up this popular Anker 737 Power Bank bundle at irresistible prices on Amazon while you can
One of Anker’s most popular products, the 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K for laptop), is again on sale! And it’s now available at pretty good prices, too. Amazon offers this power bank alongside the Anker 515 Charger (65W PD wall charger) at $50 off for a limited time. 

737 Power Bank (PowerCore 25,600 mAh): $50 off

The Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore III Elite 25,600 mAh) bundle with the Anker 515 PD 65W wall charger is now available on Amazon at $50 off its price tag. The power bank has three total outlets (2xUSB-A with a shared output power of 18W + 1x 60W USB-C port), making it suitable for charging laptops, phones, accessories, and tablets. Get it now and enjoy your savings. This is a limited-time offer.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon


At that price, the 25,600mAh battery pack rivals some of the best chargers and power banks. Amazon's deal is quite generous indeed, as it lands the bundle at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Moreover, we didn’t find matching offers for the same product at online retailers Walmart and Best Buy, making Amazon’s deal even better. 

Now, while the product is advertised as a laptop power bank, we should note it supports much more than just your MacBook Pro. According to Anker, the battery pack can charge various devices, including iPhones, Galaxy handsets, and Google Pixel phones. Charging your accessories like wireless earbuds is also possible here.

The 25,600mAh power bank can juice up to three devices simultaneously. One of the outlets is a dedicated 60W USB-C port, allowing you to charge your laptops or tablets while on the go. Besides it, you have two USB-A ports with a shared output of 18W. These are suitable for some low-power devices. 

Anker cut no corners with safety, ensuring all your devices can safely recharge with its 737 Power Bank. It features a buck-boost converter to present overheating plus BMS and MCU technology for additional protection in unpleasant scenarios like short circuits. 

With the 515 PD wall charger, your Anker power bank will quickly juice back to 100% once power runs out. According to the brand itself, the wall charger gives you 100% power back in just 2.5 hours.

Ultimately, this is a fantastic Anker power bank suitable for your essentials in all sorts of situations. And now that it’s much more affordable than usual, it gives you even more bang for your buck.
