"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.









There are many reasons to buy an Android phone over an iPhone





But of course, there are many reasons to buy an Android phone over an iPhone. While Android updates are a mess that I have given up the thought Google even attempts to fix anymore, there are some inherent advantages of having the incredible variety and creativity of dozens of phone makers rather than depending on the mercy of just one, Apple.









great battery life ? The iPhone SE is again your only budget phone option and it comes with a 1,821mAh battery, a size that pales in comparison to the Or imagine you want a budget phone with a? The iPhone SE is again your only budget phone option and it comes with a 1,821mAh battery, a size that pales in comparison to the 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G Power , again a phone that costs half as much.





fast charging ? Sorry, even $1,000 iPhones only support 18 watts and charge up for around an hour and forty minutes. Android phones? The Want? Sorry, even $1,000 iPhones only support 18 watts and charge up for around an hour and forty minutes. Android phones? The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 65-watt charger and a full charge takes 39 minutes. Or look at OnePlus phones that continue charging fast while you use the phone, and cost way less.









ultra-smooth experience? You have to wait until Apple implements it. Maybe this, maybe not. On Android? It's been Sorry, you wanted a fast refresh rate screen for theexperience? You have to wait until Apple implements it. Maybe this, maybe not. On Android? It's been available since 2019 on phones that cost $500



foldable phone that magically transforms into a tablet (cough, Having a company that takes care of its ecosystem is great, but it doesn't help the geek who wants athat magically transforms into a tablet (cough, Galaxy Fold ). Or the artist who draws on their phone and wants a stylus built-in ( hello, Galaxy Note! ). Are you a power user who wants to easily connect an SSD drive to your phone to transfer files? Android offers that option.





Of course, there are many other reasons why there will always be a reason to buy an Android phone over an iPhone. It's absurd to claim the opposite. There will always be socialism, and there will always be capitalism. There will always be advantages of having an ecosystem carefully controlled and taken care of, but there will also always be advantages of having an open ecosystem, where everyone can contribute more freely.





However, it's true that it feels Google has stopped caring much about Android





What bothers me is not that there is "almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore". What bothers me is that Google has indeed stopped caring that much.





Where is that Google smartwatch to augment the ecosystem and give it an expansion and new enthusiasm?

Where are the exclusive apps that would draw someone to Android, much like Apple does with services like Apple Arcade?

Where is that Pixel 4a, the much awaited budget super-phone that Google is delaying again and again?

Where are the moonshots with Android: the Face ID kind of revolution in biometrics, where are the futuristic projects like those AR glasses that Apple is obviously working on?

And last but not least, when will Google finally handle the Android update mess?





These are valid questions that keep getting swept under the rug for next year, and then next year again, and then next year one more time.