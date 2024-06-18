Android may soon redefine what it's been calling "fast charging"

Image credit — Anker









Current charging thresholds on Android: "Charging slowly" when it's below 5W, "Charging" when it's between 5W and 7.5W, and "Charging rapidly" when it's above 7.5W

The move to a higher threshold for "fast" charging is expected to have a more significant impact on users of high-end smartphones, such as the

Unfortunately, this change doesn't mean that Android devices will charge faster. The speed at which the devices will charge will still depend on the charger itself and charging speed supported by the device itself. This can vary between OEMs, and unfortunately, in the U.S. charging speeds tend to be slower than in other countries. One notable exception to this is the OnePlus 12 , which supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

While the change is not yet fully implemented in the latest Android 15 beta, it's expected to be integrated in a future release. This update promises to enhance the accuracy of Android's charging speed indicator and empower users to make more informed decisions about charging their devices.



