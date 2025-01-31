Android 16 may return Quick Settings tiles to their old style and behavior

Old and new Quick Settings tiles as they are currently vs new behavior spotted in Android 16 beta 1. | Images credit — Android Authority





The change to the internet and Bluetooth tiles was spotted in the first beta version of Android 16. While the beta didn't showcase many obvious new features, digging into the code revealed this hidden change. However, this feature is still in early development, with some visual glitches and missing data.It should be noted that the timeline for these changes is uncertain. The redesigned notifications and Quick Settings panels, along with the tile behavior, are clearly still under development. While the stable version of Android 16 is expected sometime in the future, these features may not be ready in time or might not even make it to the final release at all. It's always a guessing game when it comes to features that are in development.