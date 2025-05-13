Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Google releases Android 16 beta 4.1 developed to exterminate several bugs

Google releases a minor update, Android 16 beta 4.1, that fixes several bugs.

The Android 16 logo against a dark blue background.
The Android 16 beta program continues as Google announced today that it has released the Android 16 beta 4.1 update (BP22.250325.012). If you're a member of the Android 16 beta program, go to Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. Pixel handsets eligible to receive the update include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel 9a.

Even Google admits that this release is a minor update. Yes, there is nothing special you'll be installing with Android 16 beta 4.1 outside of several patches. The following bug fixes are included with the update:

  • Fixed an issue that impacted haptic performance  (Issue #392319999)
  • Fixed an issue that impacted 4k video recording at 4x telephoto (Issue #396804873)
  • Fixed the weather map disappearing (Issue #407282089)
  • Fixed lock screen shortcuts triggering with a single tap (Issue #403679494)
  • Fixed an issue where the microphone indicator is stuck on (Issue #394002077)
  • Fixed an issue where audio fails to play from the NDK (Issue #410960668)
  • Fixed a constant battery drain issue (Issue #406421245)
  • Fixed a black navigation bar appearing on transitions (Issue #411509161)
  • Fixed a Google app crash when loading a website (Issue #415097836)

The security patch level in the Android 16 beta 4.1 update remains the same as the April 2025 level seen in Android 16 beta 4. Also remaining the same in Android 16 beta 4.1 as found in Android 16 beta 4 is the Google Play Services level of 25.07.34.

The stable version of Android 16 is expected to be released next month, which makes this a good time to tell you that Android 16 beta 4.1 is the third Android 16 beta release with Platform Stability. That means Android 16 has reached the final app-facing behaviors, which include everything a user sees when using an app. With no more changes expected, most apps and APIs will work as expected.

If you haven't signed up for the Android 16 beta program by now, you might as well wait for the stable version of the operating system build to be released next month. One rumor calls for the stable version of Android 16 to be released on June 3rd. That's only about three weeks away. You might want to circle your calendar to remind you. Of course, we will let you know when the update has arrived.
Alan Friedman
