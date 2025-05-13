Google releases Android 16 beta 4.1 developed to exterminate several bugs





Even Google admits that this release is a minor update. Yes, there is nothing special you'll be installing with Android 16 beta 4.1 outside of several patches. The following bug fixes are included with the update:

Fixed an issue that impacted haptic performance (Issue #392319999)

Fixed an issue that impacted 4k video recording at 4x telephoto (Issue #396804873)

Fixed the weather map disappearing (Issue #407282089)

Fixed lock screen shortcuts triggering with a single tap (Issue #403679494)

Fixed an issue where the microphone indicator is stuck on (Issue #394002077)

Fixed an issue where audio fails to play from the NDK (Issue #410960668)

Fixed a constant battery drain issue (Issue #406421245)

Fixed a black navigation bar appearing on transitions (Issue #411509161)

Fixed a Google app crash when loading a website (Issue #415097836)





The security patch level in the beta 4.1 update remains the same as the April 2025 level seen in beta 4. Also remaining the same in beta 4.1 as found in beta 4 is the Google Play Services level of 25.07.34.





The stable version of Android 16 is expected to be released next month, which makes this a good time to tell you that Android 16 beta 4.1 is the third Android 16 beta release with Platform Stability. That means Android 16 has reached the final app-facing behaviors, which include everything a user sees when using an app. With no more changes expected, most apps and APIs will work as expected.





