Android 15's Lockdown mode will act as a shield against "juice jacking"

The term "juice jacking" may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but it's a real, albeit rare, security concern for smartphone users. It involves hackers gaining unauthorized access to your device through public USB charging stations, and while the risk is minimal,'s upgraded lockdown mode is designed to address this threat head-on.Juice jacking exploits the fact that most smartphones use the same USB port for both charging and data transfer. This means that when you plug your phone into a public charging station, you could unknowingly be giving hackers a backdoor into your device. They could potentially install malware, steal your personal information, or even take control of your phone.'s enhanced lockdown mode offers a simple solution: it completely disables USB data transfer while allowing your phone to charge. This means you can safely power up your device in public without worrying about compromising your data. The new feature goes further than the existing lockdown mode, which previously only disabled biometric authentication and notifications.Recent tests performed with thebeta by known Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority ), have shown that the enhanced lockdown mode effectively blocks various data transfer methods, including access to developer tools (ADB) and external keyboards. This added layer of protection is not available in older Android versions, makinga safer option for those who frequently use public charging stations.