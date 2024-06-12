Android 15's Lockdown mode will act as a shield against "juice jacking"

Android's Lockdown mode can be accessed from the power menu | Image credit: Mishaal Rahman (Android Authority)





Although the risk of juice jacking is relatively low,'s new lockdown mode provides peace of mind for users who are concerned about their privacy and security. If you're still wary of public charging stations, consider carrying a portable charger or a charging-only cable as an alternative. It's also worth noting that somedevices may not support the enhanced lockdown mode due to hardware limitations, so it's always a good practice to check your device's specifications.Ultimately,'s enhanced lockdown mode is a welcome addition to the operating system's security features. While juice jacking may not be a widespread threat, it's reassuring to know thatwill have you covered, as long as you turn the feature on before plugging in your phone at a random charging station.