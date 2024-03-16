Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app

Android Software updates Google
Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
Google has an interesting new feature coming to Android 15 called App Archiving. According to Mishaal Rahman, writing for Android Authority, this feature will allow an Android user to generate more space to download an app or save another picture, or for any other reason. But here's the thing; instead of uninstalling an app and then reinstalling it when you need it again, you'll be able to archive an app instead of uninstalling it; this will save you from having to set it up again when you need to use it.

App archiving currently is a Google Play Store feature, not an Android feature. But that will change when Android 15 is released and the feature will run at the OS level. Rahman figured that out after he discovered on an Android 14 QPR2 beta update that Google is supporting app archiving on the OS level. He was able to bring up buttons for "Archive" and "Restore" in the settings app. Rahman adds that after the release of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2, he was able to fully enable Android's built-in app archiving feature.

Video Thumbnail


In a video that we embedded in this article, Rahman shows how he archives the Uber app, which takes up 387MB of storage. After pressing the "Archive" button, the Uber app weighed in at only 17.64MB, a 95.4% decrease. When Rahman hits "Restore," the app is downloaded by the Google Play Store and is reinstalled, and not only is he still signed into the account, the app didn't lose any data during the process.

In Android 15, users can toggle on the Android version of App Archiving which can automatically archive a little used app - Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
In Android 15, users can toggle on the Android version of App Archiving which can automatically archive a little used app

The Android version of App Archiving will not only manually archive apps, it will automatically archive apps that you don't often use. In an app's App Info Page, if you toggle on "manage app if unused," Android will remove permissions, delete temporary files, halt notifications, and archive the app if it hasn't been used for some time.

With Android 15, if you run out of storage, you will receive this message - Cool feature on Android 15 will open up space when you need it without deleting an app
With Android 15, if you run out of storage, you will receive this message

While Rahman was able to get the feature up and running in the most recent Android 14 QPR beta, he says that we shouldn't expect the app archiving feature to be ready for prime time until Android 15 is released.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Punishment or protection? Google is blocking rooted Android phones from using RCS messaging
Punishment or protection? Google is blocking rooted Android phones from using RCS messaging

Latest News

Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
Monopoly GO! collects an impressive $2 billion in revenue after just 10 months
TikTok might be public enemy number one on Capitol Hill but other platforms are in the line of fire
TikTok might be public enemy number one on Capitol Hill but other platforms are in the line of fire
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
Xperia 1 VI rumored to do away with the 2 things that make Sony phones unique
Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
Apple settles lawsuit over misleading Tim Cook iPhone statement for $490 million
Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Criminals take over family's Cricket account and drain their bank and investment apps
Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files
Google Drive on Android may soon let you add more useful categories to your files
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless