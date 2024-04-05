Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Android 15 might get new adaptive timeout feature to save your battery and privacy

By
Android Google
Android 15 might get new adaptive timeout feature to save your battery and privacy
Android 15 is gearing up to bring a bunch of fresh features and tweaks to Android phones, and one small tweak might introduce a new choice for screen timeout settings.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority spotted some strings hinting at a new adaptive timeout feature in the second Android 15 Developer Preview. These strings explain that the setting "automatically turns off your screen early if you are not using your device" once it is turned on.

At this point, it is not entirely clear how Android will determine when a phone isn't in use, but it likely goes beyond just the absence of touch input. It's probable that it uses a similar sensing method as the current Screen attention setting, which uses your device’s front-facing camera to see if someone is looking at the screen.

Interestingly, the strings are found under com.google.*, which, according to Rahman, suggests that the adaptive timeout feature will probably debut as a Pixel exclusive. However, just like the Screen attention feature debuted with the Pixel 4 before becoming available on other smartphones, we might see a similar rollout pattern for this new feature as well.

With the new adaptive timeout feature in Android 15, you will be able to enjoy longer screen timeouts without worrying too much about security. The OS will cleverly turn off your screen and lock it when you are done using your device. Plus, this helps save battery since the screen won't be on for too long, draining power unnecessarily.

We don't have all the details about adaptive timeout just yet, but we can anticipate getting a clearer picture of the feature as Google keeps rolling out Android 15 preview builds.

Recommended Stories
Google is anticipated to unveil more details about Android 15 during its I/O conference, scheduled to kick off on May 14. Some of the expected features and changes include a new Private Space for sensitive apps, updates to the status bar, and additional options to enhance app readability.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
Super-loud $150 boombox phone gives my $1,500 Galaxy S24 Ultra a valuable (music) lesson
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless