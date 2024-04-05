Android 15 might get new adaptive timeout feature to save your battery and privacy

Android 15

automatically turns off your screen early if you are not using your device



At this point, it is not entirely clear how Android will determine when a phone isn't in use, but it likely goes beyond just the absence of touch input. It's probable that it uses a similar sensing method as the current Screen attention setting, which uses your device’s front-facing camera to see if someone is looking at the screen.



Interestingly, the strings are found under com.google.*, which, according to Rahman, suggests that the adaptive timeout feature will probably debut as a Pixel exclusive. However, just like the Screen attention feature debuted with the Pixel 4 before becoming available on other smartphones, we might see a similar rollout pattern for this new feature as well.



With the new adaptive timeout feature in Android 15 , you will be able to enjoy longer screen timeouts without worrying too much about security. The OS will cleverly turn off your screen and lock it when you are done using your device. Plus, this helps save battery since the screen won't be on for too long, draining power unnecessarily.



We don't have all the details about adaptive timeout just yet, but we can anticipate getting a clearer picture of the feature as Google keeps rolling out Android 15 preview builds.