Android 15’s Private Space leak details how you can improve your phone privacy

synced photos, files, emails, contacts, calendar events, and other data

app download history and recommendations

browsing history, bookmarks, and saved passwords

suggested content related to your activity in private space apps

Users are also reminded to make a new Google account for Private Space during setup. If not, there is a chance some data might leak, like:Also, users are told that they can't move their Private Space to another device. Instead, they would have to set it up again on their new phone. Additionally, for security, you can set up a new PIN/password/pattern for Private Space or stick with your phone's current screen lock. There is also the choice to use biometric authentication for quick access.