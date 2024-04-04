Up Next:
Android 15’s Private Space leak details how you can improve your phone privacy
Lately, there's been talk about Android 15 possibly taking a cue from Samsung's Secure Folder with a new Private Space feature. Now, more info about this feature, including how it might work, has popped up online.
Android expert Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority) found out that Google is currently working on Private Space by digging into the code of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1. The company appears to have overhauled the setup process to offer more details about the feature and its functionality. For example, as part of this, users are now advised not to download the Play Store since it is already integrated into the system.
Users are also reminded to make a new Google account for Private Space during setup. If not, there is a chance some data might leak, like:
Also, users are told that they can't move their Private Space to another device. Instead, they would have to set it up again on their new phone. Additionally, for security, you can set up a new PIN/password/pattern for Private Space or stick with your phone's current screen lock. There is also the choice to use biometric authentication for quick access.
Once Private Space is all set, reportedly you can access and tweak it from Settings > Security & privacy > Private Space. You can do things like automatically locking Private Space after a while, hiding it from your app drawer, showing sensitive notifications on the lock screen when it is unlocked, and deleting your Private Space if needed.
Moreover, it's been reported that Google will include an option in Pixel Launcher to install an app directly into Private Space from your main profile. You will simply tap a button in your primary profile to install an app onto the private profile used for the Private Space.
Google is gearing up for its I/O conference, kicking off on May 14, where it is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming Android 15. Android 15 is anticipated to introduce a revamped volume panel with thicker, collapsible sliders and some handy new features. Additionally, users can look forward to a redesigned status bar.
Image Credit–Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority
Image Credit–Mishaal Rahman/Android Authority
