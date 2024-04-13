Android 15 looking to enhance Wi-Fi security with a new toggle





Android expert Mishaal Rahman recently uncovered a significant update in Android 15 Beta 1: a new toggle labeled "Allow WEP networks" has been added to the device's network settings. This change underscores Google's ongoing focus on improving user security, particularly in the context of wireless networks.





Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) is a wireless network security protocol introduced decades ago. Unfortunately, WEP technology has been superseded by stronger, more robust standards like WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) and the newer WPA3.









WEP's inherent design flaws make it vulnerable to cracking, even by novice hackers. If a network uses WEP, unauthorized individuals could potentially intercept and read data transmitted over it, posing a serious risk to your private information.

Android 15 Beta 1 Network preferences screen with WEP allowance ON





By default, Android 15 Beta 1 blocks connections to WEP networks. The new "Allow WEP networks" toggle provides an override, but it includes a clear warning, stating "WEP is an older security protocol that's less secure." This change helps users make informed decisions about Wi-Fi connections.









While some users might still need this toggle for connecting to older devices, most users will benefit from leaving it disabled. This update aligns with Google's attempts to protect user data, especially when using potentially insecure public Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in hotels or coffee shops. It is wise to avoid WEP networks whenever possible, and it is advisable to upgrade your home router's security to WPA2 or WPA3. Additionally, it is always a good idea to be cautious when connecting to unknown public Wi-Fi networks, or if unsure, consider using a VPN for added protection.