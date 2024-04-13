Android 15 looking to enhance Wi-Fi security with a new toggle

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Android Google
Android 15Beta 1 was released earlier this week, and as with every new beta release, Android experts everywhere go through the UI with a fine-toothed comb to find all the new features buried within the operating system. This time was not an exception, with the addition of a long-overdue new toggle found targeting Wi-Fi security.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman recently uncovered a significant update in Android 15 Beta 1: a new toggle labeled "Allow WEP networks" has been added to the device's network settings. This change underscores Google's ongoing focus on improving user security, particularly in the context of wireless networks.

Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) is a wireless network security protocol introduced decades ago. Unfortunately, WEP technology has been superseded by stronger, more robust standards like WPA (Wi-Fi Protected Access) and the newer WPA3.

WEP's inherent design flaws make it vulnerable to cracking, even by novice hackers. If a network uses WEP, unauthorized individuals could potentially intercept and read data transmitted over it, posing a serious risk to your private information.

Android 15 Beta 1 Network preferences screen with WEP allowance ON

By default, Android 15 Beta 1 blocks connections to WEP networks. The new "Allow WEP networks" toggle provides an override, but it includes a clear warning, stating "WEP is an older security protocol that's less secure." This change helps users make informed decisions about Wi-Fi connections.

While some users might still need this toggle for connecting to older devices, most users will benefit from leaving it disabled. This update aligns with Google's attempts to protect user data, especially when using potentially insecure public Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in hotels or coffee shops.

It is wise to avoid WEP networks whenever possible, and it is advisable to upgrade your home router's security to WPA2 or WPA3. Additionally, it is always a good idea to be cautious when connecting to unknown public Wi-Fi networks, or if unsure, consider using a VPN for added protection.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

