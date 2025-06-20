Google Messages might soon give you the option to pressure those using SMS onto RCS

Google continues to double down on Rich Communication Services (RCS) support in Messages, and it’s now preparing to roll out a feature that could give users some extra influence over their less tech-savvy contacts.





According to findings in the latest open beta build of the Messages app (messages.android_20250618_00_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic), Google is working on a new prompt that appears when someone in your chat list isn’t using RCS. If the app detects that your contact still hasn’t enabled RCS or is using a different messaging app entirely, it may offer you the option to send a reminder SMS encouraging them to make the switch.





While the message is described as "friendly," the overall effect could easily feel like social pressure — especially if multiple contacts start sending similar reminders. The prompt will appear alongside the usual notification that messages are being sent as SMS or MMS, and from there, users will be able to send a message nudging their contact toward enabling RCS or installing Google Messages.

You may soon have the option to peer pressure your friends into turning on RCS. | Images credit — Android Authority





RCS adoption has grown steadily over the last few years, bringing a much-improved texting experience for Android users. It supports features like high-resolution media sharing, typing indicators, emoji reactions, and end-to-end encryption — all of which standard SMS simply can’t offer. But for these benefits to work, everyone in the conversation needs to have RCS enabled and be using a compatible app.





This new "reminder" feature seems designed to close that loop by enlisting current RCS users to help spread adoption. And it’s not the only RCS-related update we’ve seen recently. As reported earlier, Google is also working on new RCS tags in Google Contacts to help identify whether a person has RCS turned on. In group chats, users will soon be able to rename the group and assign custom icons — a small but useful touch for organization.





While we’re still waiting to see exactly when this new SMS reminder tool will be rolled out widely, the goal is clear: encourage users to move away from SMS and fully embrace RCS. Whether that approach will nudge holdouts or annoy them remains to be seen. Either way, it looks like Google is betting that a little peer pressure might just be the push needed to bring more people into the modern messaging fold.