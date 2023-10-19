Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

An Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 bug fix update is out for Pixels, but not the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google has begun the rollout of a minor bug fix update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 to eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program. This release addresses issues with biometrics, SIM card swapping, and other issues affecting stability and performance.

The small Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update (build U1B2.230922.010) comes in at 66.81MB to Pixel devices running QPR1 Beta 2, which included the October 2023 security patch. Devices eligible to receive it include the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Surprisingly, the newly released Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices will not be receiving this update today, and according to Google will arrive to those devices at a later time. Below are the fixes listed in the changelog:
Fixes included
  • Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.
  • Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn't connect to cellular service.
  • Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.
   
As usual, this update is being offered out over-the-air (OTA) first to suitable devices, but will eventually be installed automatically within five days. Additionally, if you want to apply the update immediately, you can check for it by navigating to the new Android 14 Pixel updates page that now lives within Settings > System > System updates. To enroll in the Android 14 Beta program and try out Beta 2.1, visit g.co/androidbeta.

Please note that the Android 14 Beta program is still under development, and although by trying out beta software you do get to enjoy some new features early, you may also experience some bugs or glitches. If you're not comfortable with that, you should remain with the official release of Android 14.
