Google rolls out Android 14 November 2023 Security Patch including Pixel storage bug fix









November 2023 update changelog Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions [for Pixel 7 Pro] NFC

Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions System

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop [for Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro] User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera Touch

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise [for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro]

The rollout of this update will continue over-the-air throughout the week in phases. You can check Settings > System > System update to check if the update is ready for your device.