Google rolls out Android 14 November 2023 Security Patch including Pixel storage bug fix
Google has begun the rollout of its monthly software update for November 2023. This update addresses several bugs for eligible Pixel devices running stable Android 14, including that nasty storage access bug that's been affecting Tensor-powered Pixels such as the Pixel 6 and newer.

In addition to Android security vulnerabilities, this update listed as build UP1A.231105.00X, includes additional fixes for Google devices. The list of supported devices includes the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

For the Pixel 4a (5G), this will likely be the device's last monthly security and Android version update as it has reached "end of life" this month. The Pixel 4a (NOT 5G), is also getting a security update today, although this one is for Android 13 instead and is listed as build number TQ3A.230805.001.S1.

November 2023 update changelog
Display & Graphics
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions [for Pixel 7 Pro]
NFC
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions
System
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop [for Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro]
User Interface
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera
Touch
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise [for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro]
  
The rollout of this update will continue over-the-air throughout the week in phases. You can check Settings > System > System update to check if the update is ready for your device.
