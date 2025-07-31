$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Galaxy S26 could be the first with a 2nm chip – if Exynos 2600 delivers

Samsung's next big bet is the Exynos 2600 — a 2nm chip that could power some Galaxy S26 models. Can it finally take on Qualcomm and Apple?

There's been quite a lot of talk about Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip, the processor that may power some of the Galaxy S26 models (in some regions) next year. Samsung's processors have historically been a bit behind their Qualcomm counterparts, but it seems Samsung is ready to step up its game. 

The Exynos 2600 is said to be made on Samsung Foundry's 2nm fabrication process. The brand may announce the new chip before the launch of its next lineup of phones. And it's quite possible that when it announces the Exynos 2600, other brands like Apple, MediaTek, and Qualcomm may still be sticking with the 3nm fabrication process. 

If that happens, that would make the Exynos 2600 the first smartphone chip built on a 2nm process. But of course, it's a bit early to tell who will get it first.

Now, Samsung has announced that the Exynos 2600 will be the first chipset made on Samsung Foundry's 2nm GAA fabrication process, according to Bryan Ma, Technology Industry Analyst from the IDC. It's possible the news is coming from Samsung's earnings call for Q2 2020, which was held earlier. 


Earlier rumors about the Exynos 2600 indicate it may sport a 10-core CPU and the Eclipse 960 GPU, which is around 15% more powerful than the Adreno 830 GPU, which the Snapdragon 8 Elite is rocking. Hopefully, the Exynos 2600 will be able to stand its ground against the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, and recent rumors indicate it might.

What matters most to you in a smartphone chip?

Vote View Result

Recently, we've heard the Exynos 2600 may have improved heat management. Heat management is super important for processors and smartphones, and better heat management can mean stronger performance and power efficiency. So, things are looking optimistic for Samsung's chip. 

Let's see if it can outrun Apple and Qualcomm. We all know that who did it first is not exactly the most important when it comes to smartphone performance, but who did it better. So fingers crossed that Samsung manages to not only be the first to make such a smartphone chip, but also, finally, prove it can take on Qualcomm's. 

Iskra Petrova
