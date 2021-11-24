Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are the ultimate noise-cancelling bargain this Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Even more impressively, the e-commerce giant sold the Echo Buds 2 for $99.99 right off the bat as part of an "introductory" promotion that stuck around way longer than anyone expected. Predictably enough, that deal is now vastly improved for the 2021 Black Friday... season, with a whopping $50 slashed off the MSRP of these noise-cancelling bad boys across the board.





We're talking black and white color options, with your choice of a traditional wired or modern wireless charging case bundled in, as well as an Anker wireless charging pad included if you go for the latter variant (and want the accessory) and even six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited access.



That otherwise pretty valuable and enticing gift is also optional, which might sound weird, but you can only take advantage of it if you're a new subscriber. Amazon's Spotify-rivaling music streaming service normally costs $9.99 a month (or $7.99 if you're a Prime member), adding to your already hefty holiday savings.



To be perfectly clear, you can get the second-gen Echo Buds with a wireless charging case, a handy wireless charging pad, and a 6-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for a lower combined price than Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 by themselves right now.



Apart from active noise cancellation technology, mind you, the Echo Buds 2 also have a remarkably lightweight and discreet design going for them, as well as a love-it-or-hate-in "sealed in-ear" style aimed at truly isolating you from your surroundings when you want to lose yourself in the music, and five hours of battery life (to start with) when actually listening to said music sans interruptions.

