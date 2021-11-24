Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are the ultimate noise-cancelling bargain this Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are the ultimate noise-cancelling bargain this Black Friday
The second-gen Echo Buds might be more than six months old, but we still have no idea how Amazon pulled off all those major upgrades over an already solid pair of true wireless earbuds released back in 2019 while also reducing the starting price from $130 to $120.

Even more impressively, the e-commerce giant sold the Echo Buds 2 for $99.99 right off the bat as part of an "introductory" promotion that stuck around way longer than anyone expected. Predictably enough, that deal is now vastly improved for the 2021 Black Friday... season, with a whopping $50 slashed off the MSRP of these noise-cancelling bad boys across the board.

You may also like:


We're talking black and white color options, with your choice of a traditional wired or modern wireless charging case bundled in, as well as an Anker wireless charging pad included if you go for the latter variant (and want the accessory) and even six free months of Amazon Music Unlimited access.

That otherwise pretty valuable and enticing gift is also optional, which might sound weird, but you can only take advantage of it if you're a new subscriber. Amazon's Spotify-rivaling music streaming service normally costs $9.99 a month (or $7.99 if you're a Prime member), adding to your already hefty holiday savings.

To be perfectly clear, you can get the second-gen Echo Buds with a wireless charging case, a handy wireless charging pad, and a 6-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for a lower combined price than Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 by themselves right now.

Apart from active noise cancellation technology, mind you, the Echo Buds 2 also have a remarkably lightweight and discreet design going for them, as well as a love-it-or-hate-in "sealed in-ear" style aimed at truly isolating you from your surroundings when you want to lose yourself in the music, and five hours of battery life (to start with) when actually listening to said music sans interruptions.

Obviously, these are no AirPods Pro killers, but they might just be the the best sub-$100 wireless earbuds you can buy before Christmas. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off today, for Black Friday!
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 powerhouse is on sale at up to a $600 discount for Black Friday
-$600
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
by Anam Hamid,  3
Motorola may be the first to release a 200MP phone
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Apple will notify you if a government tries to spy on your iPhone
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
The Asus ROG 5S gaming phone is finally in the US - and $200 off on Amazon!
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Russia could ban Apple and Google if they don't open offices in the country
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless