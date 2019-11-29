Grab Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at bargain prices ($380 off): Costco and T-Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy S10 for $419.99 (instead of $799.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $519.99 (instead of $899.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $469.99 (instead of $849.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $619.99 (instead of $999.99)
The deal will be live until the 2nd of December and only with in-store purchases. Here's the official information:
