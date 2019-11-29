Grab Galaxy S10 and Note 10 at bargain prices ($380 off): Costco and T-Mobile





Samsung Galaxy S10 for $419.99 (instead of $799.99)

Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $519.99 (instead of $899.99)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $469.99 (instead of $849.99)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for $619.99 (instead of $999.99)





The deal will be live until the 2nd of December and only with in-store purchases. Here's the official information:





It's the Friday that is Black and the deals are pouring in! Costco has Samsung's latest and greatest shiny, powerful phones at killer prices! These promos are valid with a verified activation on T-Mobile's network. Take note: you don't need to sign a new T-Mo contract if you are already an existing customer. But you do need to be a Costco Warehouse member, so that's where the strings are attached.