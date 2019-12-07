Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 07, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are $400 off at Best Buy (activation required)
If you're not going to go for Samsung's amazing pre-Christmas deal that will end on Sunday, but you still want to buy a Galaxy S flagship, you might want to check out Best Buy's promotions. The US retailer offers a nice discount to all customers who buy the Galaxy S10 or the S10+.

As the title says, both Samsung flagships are now $400 off, but the deal requires activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. For those looking for an unlocked smartphone with no strings attached, Best Buy has another deal that takes $200 off Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Basically, you can buy the Galaxy S10 for as low as $500, while the S10+ costs just $500 with activation. The smaller Galaxy S10e is on sale as well, but we don't recommend getting one yet since it's just $50 off and only if you activate it the day you buy it.

As we're getting closer to February 2020 and the unveil of the Galaxy S11 series, current-gen flagships will become cheaper and cheaper, so if you want to save even more, you'll have to wait a few more months.

Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 5 Reviews
  • Display 6.1" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
Galaxy S10+
Samsung Galaxy S10+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh

