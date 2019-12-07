Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are $400 off at Best Buy (activation required)
Basically, you can buy the Galaxy S10 for as low as $500, while the S10+ costs just $500 with activation. The smaller Galaxy S10e is on sale as well, but we don't recommend getting one yet since it's just $50 off and only if you activate it the day you buy it.
As we're getting closer to February 2020 and the unveil of the Galaxy S11 series, current-gen flagships will become cheaper and cheaper, so if you want to save even more, you'll have to wait a few more months.
