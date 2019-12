Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are $400 off at Best Buy (activation required)

If you're not going to go for Samsung's amazing pre-Christmas deal that will end on Sunday, but you still want to buy a Galaxy S flagship, you might want to check out Best Buy's promotions. The US retailer offers a nice discount to all customers who buy the Galaxy S10 or the S10+.As the title says, both Samsung flagships are now $400 off, but the deal requires activation with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. For those looking for an unlocked smartphone with no strings attached, Best Buy has another deal that takes $200 off Galaxy S10 and S10+ Basically, you can buy the Galaxy S10 for as low as $500, while the S10+ costs just $500 with activation. The smaller Galaxy S10e is on sale as well, but we don't recommend getting one yet since it's just $50 off and only if you activate it the day you buy it.As we're getting closer to February 2020 and the unveil of the Galaxy S11 series, current-gen flagships will become cheaper and cheaper, so if you want to save even more, you'll have to wait a few more months.