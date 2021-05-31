$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Accessories Android Software updates

NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 31, 2021, 3:50 PM
NVIDIA SHIELD update adds support for more controllers, new security patch
SHIELD owners must be very happy that NVIDIA offers the Android setup box such a long life. Regardless of what version of NVIDIA SHIELD you own, a steady flow of updates has been released since 2015 when the first model was launched on the market.

The most recent Shield Experience update includes “light” changes and bug fixes, NVIDIA announced over the weekend. The first thing to be mentioned in the changelog is the Android security patch that's been leveled up to April 2021.

Also, the update includes improvements to re-connection to Control4 IP-based controllers, as well as support for SCUF Infinity4PS, SCUF Impact, and SCUF Prestige controllers. In addition, the update brings support for single USB receiver connection to Corsair Slipstream Wireless peripherals such as K57 RGB keyboard, Dark Core RGB Pro mouse, and Virtuoso RGB wireless headset.

We know that many NVIDIA SHIELD owners are waiting for the company to release another Android OS update, but we have yet to hear any news about NVIDIA's Android update plans. Hopefully, NVIDIA will soon bring Android 11 (or at least Android 10) to the most recent SHIELD TV and TV Pro models.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
by Alan Friedman,  9
Samsung admits to lagging, stutter issues on the 5G Galaxy S21 series cameras; fix is coming in June
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
by Peter Kostadinov,  3
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked
Google embarrasses Sharedr, blocks third-party sharesheet apps starting with Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google embarrasses Sharedr, blocks third-party sharesheet apps starting with Android 12

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless