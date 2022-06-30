Amazon leaks the Nothing (1) phone's midrange price









Amazon realized its mistake and retracted the posting, but it has been preserved forever in the Wayback machine as a monument to hype creation. The Nothing (1) is pegged at €469.99, or about $490 in a bundle with the Nothing Ear 1 buds.





That's for the 8GB/128GB model, while the top-shelf 12GB/256GB version is €549.99 for the same bundle, or roughly $575, considering the almost parity of the EUR and USD these days.





Whether or not that is too much or just enough for the eventual upper midrange Snapdragon 778 processor , 6.6" 120 Hz 1080p display, and a dual-camera kit consisting of 50MP main and 16MP ultrawide cameras we'll leave the market to decide, but the design is certainly a unique proposition that stands out in the sea of orthodox phones.





Unfortunately, the Amazon listing of the Nothing 1 phone pegs a release to the general public in the fall, but the post could just be a placeholder at this point in time, as the handset's official launch date is July 12.