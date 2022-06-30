Amazon leaks the Nothing (1) phone's midrange price
Recently, former OnePlus chief Carl Pei and current head of a boutique tech startup called Nothing, unveiled their first phone, aptly named the Nothing Phone (1). Unlike Seinfeld, the handset is not performing a show about nothing, but is a rather craftily designed transparent piece of tech that offers midrange specs for a reason, and that reason is an affordable price.
While the Nothing (1) phone price in India appeared not long ago, Amazon Germany now leaked the handset's price in the West for the first time and it is very, very favorable to those early fans who signed up to grab one via Nothing's invite system.
Amazon realized its mistake and retracted the posting, but it has been preserved forever in the Wayback machine as a monument to hype creation. The Nothing (1) is pegged at €469.99, or about $490 in a bundle with the Nothing Ear 1 buds.
That's for the 8GB/128GB model, while the top-shelf 12GB/256GB version is €549.99 for the same bundle, or roughly $575, considering the almost parity of the EUR and USD these days.
Whether or not that is too much or just enough for the eventual upper midrange Snapdragon 778 processor, 6.6" 120 Hz 1080p display, and a dual-camera kit consisting of 50MP main and 16MP ultrawide cameras we'll leave the market to decide, but the design is certainly a unique proposition that stands out in the sea of orthodox phones.
Unfortunately, the Amazon listing of the Nothing 1 phone pegs a release to the general public in the fall, but the post could just be a placeholder at this point in time, as the handset's official launch date is July 12.
