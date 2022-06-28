Nothing Phone (1) price tag tipped, leaves nothing to the imagination
Nothing created a lot of hype around its Nothing Phone (1) device, featuring a very interesting design and some bold marketing choices. And even though the phone won’t be sold in the US, now we have some price tags to go with all the latest rumors.
The information comes from a site called RootMyGalaxy, and suggests that there will be three distinct price tiers for the Nothing Phone (1). According to the site, the base 8GB/128GB model will be priced at 31,000 Indian rupees, which translates to around $400.
Another piece of the Nothing puzzle came from Geekbench results, showing that the phone will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 which popped-up in previous rumors.
Now it appears that we have most of the pieces of the puzzle in place, with the exception of some camera specs/performance, leaving almost nothing (pun intended) to be curious about. According to our latest poll, you guys are still excited about the Nothing Phone (1), so Carl Pei has managed to pull this one off.
Alternatively, the 8GB/256GB model will cost 32,000 rupees (around $420), and the “top” 12GB/256GB model will receive a price tag of 36,000 or roughly $450. The official announcement of the Nothing Phone (1) is scheduled for July 12 but there were numerous teasers already, including a special event in Switzerland with the phone placed in a display box.
The Nothing Phone (1) camera system and transparent back
Nothing Phone (1) price
|Nothing Phone (1) memory configuration
|Price
|8GB/128GB
|$400
|8GB/256GB
|$420
|12GB/256GB
|$450
