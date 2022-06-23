The Nothing Phone (1) will initially be sold via an invite system only





Thankfully, unlike the OnePlus 1, the Nothing Phone (1) will spread to a wider audience after initially being sold to early supporters and community members, so we won’t have to wait too long for the phone to be widely available. That being said, the US market might have to wait for another year or so.





While OnePlus was selling its first phones via invites only, those who managed to buy one also had the option to then invite their friends to do the same. Nothing has not mentioned anything of this sort yet, but there is some possibility for this "friend system" to be integrated here as well.