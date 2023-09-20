Amazon announces new Fire HD 10 Kids tablets
Amazon reiterates on its tablets segment for kids almost every year to keep the lineup as fresh as possible. It would mean the world for us, customers, to get new names attached to these new iterations instead of having to recognize these products by the year that more often than not is omitted from their name tag.
That aside, Amazon announced a bunch of new products and Alexa improvements during its event earlier today. Two new kids-oriented tablets, Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro have been briefly mentioned during the event, along with some interesting new additions to the Amazon Kids+ service, more Play Together games and Music Maker.
But let’s start with the new Fire HD 10 Kids (not to be confused with the previous models), which has been especially designed for 3- to 7-year-old kids. As the name suggests, the tablet has a large 10.1-inch FHD (1080p) display, and it’s 25 percent lighter and faster than the previous generation.
Also, the tablet comes with 3GB RAM, 5-megapixel cameras and up to 13-hours battery life. Included in the package is 12-months of Amazon Kids+, along with Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess kid-friendly cases, Disney-themed digital wallpapers and quick access to Disney content via the Amazon Kids profile.
The Fire HD 10 Kids is available for pre-order starting today for as low as $190, and will ship next month.
Moving on to the Fire HD 10 Pro, this tablet has been designed for 6- to 12-year-old kids. It’s got exactly the same specs and features as the regular version, so there aren’t any hardware differences between the two.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Pro
Just like the standard model, the Fire HD 10 Pro is available for pre-order today starting at $190, and will ship next month.
Along with two new kids-oriented tablets, Amazon introduced Music Maker, a new exclusive experience coming to Amazon Kids+ service on the company’s Fire Kids tablets. It allows kids to select different instruments and sound effects to create unique compositions and melodies with the help of AI.
Finally, after the success of Sketch-N-Guess, Amazon decided to launch ten more Play Together games, which will be available on the Fire Kids tablet via the Amazon Kids+ subscription service.
