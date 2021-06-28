$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Deals Wireless service Amazon Music

Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 28, 2021, 9:52 PM
0
Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free
Amazon plans to remain competitive on the music streaming scene in the United States. In that regard, the US giant announced a new promotion that its Music Unlimited service in the center of it, and involves another big streaming service – Disney+.

As the title says, Amazon Music Unlimited now comes with 6 months of free Disney+, but the deal is only available for new subscribers. If you've never been subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll now get 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for the music streaming service.

The good news is current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers aren't left out. However, while existing subscribers won't be getting the full promo deal, they will still receive 3 months of Disney+ for free.

The only catch is that if you're already a Disney+ subscriber, you won't be eligible for Amazon's promotion regardless of whether you're a new or existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, but other than that this sounds pretty cool. Obviously, the deal is only available in the US and Canada.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
by Anam Hamid,  0
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV
State and Federal antitrust suits against Facebook are tossed by a judge
by Alan Friedman,  0
State and Federal antitrust suits against Facebook are tossed by a judge
Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless