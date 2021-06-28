Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free

Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free0
As the title says, Amazon Music Unlimited now comes with 6 months of free Disney+, but the deal is only available for new subscribers. If you've never been subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you'll now get 6 months of Disney+ for free when you sign up for the music streaming service.
The only catch is that if you're already a Disney+ subscriber, you won't be eligible for Amazon's promotion regardless of whether you're a new or existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber, but other than that this sounds pretty cool. Obviously, the deal is only available in the US and Canada.