Disney Plus will not follow the cheaper subscription trend

Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 15, 2021, 9:31 AM
On June 4, Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared some thoughts and insights in a Q&A session at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference. Amongst the discussed topics, we also got to hear his thoughts on lower subscription tiers.

As many other streaming services offer a cheaper ad-supported subscription, it was only natural to wonder whether Disney Plus would adopt a similar approach. However, Chapek expressed Disney’s contentment with the current model and denied any changes in the foreseeable future.

On that note, he also had this to say:

“We won’t limit ourselves and say no to anything, but right now we have no such plans for that. We’re always reevaluating how we go-to-market across the world, but [...] we’re happy with the models that we’ve got.”

But does the entertainment gargantuan need to introduce a budget option? The price of $11.99 is somewhat the standard if you take into account other ad-free streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. Statistics also show viewers are ready to make the fee exchange for the quality and exclusivity the House of Mouse offers.

Thanks to their legacy, shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are some of the most popular ones on the silver screen, and the best place to catch them is on Disney’s platform. Other content from National Geographic, Pixar, and their own Disney Star brings in a variety of audiences, empowering the streamers growing success on the market.

The presence of Disney is just ever so strong, and there is hardly any pressure to follow such trends for an increase of viewers count. So, if you still haven’t subscribed to Disney Plus because you were hoping for a better deal, don’t hold your horses. You get a pretty good deal for what the service has to offer, and you can hardly find it somewhere else.

