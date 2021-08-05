Amazon launches IMDb TV standalone mobile app for its free streaming service

Amazon launches IMDb TV standalone mobile app for its free streaming service0
Earlier this week, Amazon announced (via CordCutters) that an IMDb TV standalone app is now available for Android and iOS devices in the United States. The new ecosystems add to an already large list of devices that support IMDb TV: Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Amazon IMDb TV offers a generous library of movies and TV shows, including iconic titles like All in the Family, Mad Men, Malcom in the Middle, Chicago Fire, and How to Train Your Dragon. It also streams originals from Amazon Studios like Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, and the upcoming Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road.