iOS Android Apps

Amazon launches IMDb TV standalone mobile app for its free streaming service

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Amazon launches IMDb TV standalone mobile app for its free streaming service
Amazon’s IMDb TV free streaming service has been running on various platforms for a few years now. Unfortunately, Android and iOS users could only access the service through the general IMDb app, at least on mobile.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced (via CordCutters) that an IMDb TV standalone app is now available for Android and iOS devices in the United States. The new ecosystems add to an already large list of devices that support IMDb TV: Android TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Fire TV users are still getting Amazon’s IMDb TV streaming service via the free channel within the Prime Video app included on all Fire TV devices. Those who wish to try it out can download the IMDb TV app for Android and iOS through Google Play Store or App Store.

Amazon IMDb TV offers a generous library of movies and TV shows, including iconic titles like All in the Family, Mad Men, Malcom in the Middle, Chicago Fire, and How to Train Your Dragon. It also streams originals from Amazon Studios like Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, and the upcoming Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road.

Not to mention that after the deal between IMDb TV and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, the free streaming service will get TV-window rights to Universal movies. Although it’s completely free IMDb TV runs ads during shows, but Amazon claims that its service has half the ads of traditional TV.

