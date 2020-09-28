Roku introduces new lineup of products, offers 90-day Pandora Premium free trial





Furthermore, helpful hints will start to appear directly on the user's TV screen to let them know of voice commands they can use on their Roku device. Also, those who own a Roku audio device will be pleased to know that Roku added surround level control for multi-channel audio in OS 9.4. The new feature will allow users to adjust the volume of the rear surround speakers relative to the volume of their soundbar.



Other improvements included in Roku OS 9.4 include many performance enhancements such as faster initial setup and launch times for top channels, as well as quicker video start times. Also, Theme Packs have been updated and now allow users to customize their home screen and screen saver.

Alongside the new devices, Roku announced a new version of its operating system. Roku OS 9.4 is a major improvement over the previous installment and it's scheduled for rollout to Roku devices in the coming weeks.First off, Roku OS 9.4 brings Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, which will allow users to stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their Roku device.With the new version of the OS, Roku TV users will be able to access The Roku Channel's Live TV Channel Guide directly from their home screen. The new feature comes with an option that lest users choose between two program guide views, including recently watched channels.