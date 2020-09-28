Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Roku introduces new lineup of products, offers 90-day Pandora Premium free trial

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 28, 2020, 6:41 PM
Roku introduces new lineup of products, offers 90-day Pandora Premium free trial
Roku has just introduced a new lineup of products earlier today and announced a promotion to accompany the launch of the new devices. Starting today, customers can pre-order the new Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar for $100 and $130. Both are supposed to hit the shelves in mid-October, but there's one other important thing that customers who pre-order them will gain in the process.

Roku is running a promotion until November 6, so customers who purchase any Roku device, not just the two announced today, will receive a special 90-day Pandora Premium free trial (a $30 value). If you're not acquainted with Pandora Premium, just know that you'll have full access to the service's library of on-demand music with ad-free listening.

The promotion is available in over 8,000 retail locations across the US including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, so make sure that the store you're purchasing from is among the participants.


Alongside the new devices, Roku announced a new version of its operating system. Roku OS 9.4 is a major improvement over the previous installment and it's scheduled for rollout to Roku devices in the coming weeks.

First off, Roku OS 9.4 brings Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, which will allow users to stream, control, and share content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their Roku device.

With the new version of the OS, Roku TV users will be able to access The Roku Channel's Live TV Channel Guide directly from their home screen. The new feature comes with an option that lest users choose between two program guide views, including recently watched channels.


Furthermore, helpful hints will start to appear directly on the user's TV screen to let them know of voice commands they can use on their Roku device. Also, those who own a Roku audio device will be pleased to know that Roku added surround level control for multi-channel audio in OS 9.4. The new feature will allow users to adjust the volume of the rear surround speakers relative to the volume of their soundbar.

Other improvements included in Roku OS 9.4 include many performance enhancements such as faster initial setup and launch times for top channels, as well as quicker video start times. Also, Theme Packs have been updated and now allow users to customize their home screen and screen saver.

