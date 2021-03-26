Amazon's affordable Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale at a huge discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's actually not the case right now, as bargain hunters looking for a good deal on a low to mid-end slate need to settle for just one of the e-commerce giant's three latest models. The 2019-released Fire HD 10 is also not discounted in an entry-level 32GB storage variant, which makes the 64 gig configuration cheaper after a deep $82 price cut both with and without ads.



In terms of percentages, that represents a substantial 43 and 40 percent shaven off the list prices of ad-supported and no-ads versions of the newest Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB internal storage space respectively. Those are In terms of percentages, that represents a substantial 43 and 40 percent shaven off the list prices of ad-supported and no-ads versions of the newest Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB internal storage space respectively. Those are Black Friday-level savings available many months early (or late) for 24 hours only and unlikely to return anytime soon.





Of course, there's a more than decent chance a new edition of this hugely popular 10-incher will see daylight sometime in the next few months, at which point the "old" model could be officially discontinued while occasionally popping up at Woot at crazy low prices.



For now, it's definitely hard to argue with the value for money provided by a marked-down tablet sporting a sharp 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels while packing a reasonably powerful octa-core processor, 2 gigs of RAM, and a large battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 12 hours between charges.





The ninth-gen Fire HD 10 additionally features 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, a microSD card slot for expanding the aforementioned storage space, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and a USB-C port enabling fast charging technology. All in all, that's a pretty impressive spec sheet for just a little over a Benjamin.

It's not exactly unusual to see Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire tablets sold at even lower than typical prices, but most of the time when that happens, the entire Android-based lineup scores hefty discounts.