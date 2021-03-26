Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Amazon's affordable Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale at a huge discount for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2021, 3:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's affordable Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale at a huge discount for a limited time
It's not exactly unusual to see Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire tablets sold at even lower than typical prices, but most of the time when that happens, the entire Android-based lineup scores hefty discounts.

That's actually not the case right now, as bargain hunters looking for a good deal on a low to mid-end slate need to settle for just one of the e-commerce giant's three latest models. The 2019-released Fire HD 10 is also not discounted in an entry-level 32GB storage variant, which makes the 64 gig configuration cheaper after a deep $82 price cut both with and without ads.

In terms of percentages, that represents a substantial 43 and 40 percent shaven off the list prices of ad-supported and no-ads versions of the newest Amazon Fire HD 10 with 64GB internal storage space respectively. Those are Black Friday-level savings available many months early (or late) for 24 hours only and unlikely to return anytime soon. 

Of course, there's a more than decent chance a new edition of this hugely popular 10-incher will see daylight sometime in the next few months, at which point the "old" model could be officially discontinued while occasionally popping up at Woot at crazy low prices.

For now, it's definitely hard to argue with the value for money provided by a marked-down tablet sporting a sharp 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels while packing a reasonably powerful octa-core processor, 2 gigs of RAM, and a large battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 12 hours between charges.

The ninth-gen Fire HD 10 additionally features 2MP front and rear-facing cameras, a microSD card slot for expanding the aforementioned storage space, a good old fashioned headphone jack, and a USB-C port enabling fast charging technology. All in all, that's a pretty impressive spec sheet for just a little over a Benjamin. 

Related phones

Fire HD 10 (2019)
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 10.1 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6300 mAh
  • OS Android Amazon Fire UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
If you hurry, you can get these dirt-cheap AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals at huge discounts
Popular stories
The latest killer AirPods Pro deal comes with a 'standard' AirPods promo thrown in for good measure
Popular stories
Save more than $50 on Sony's noise-canceling earbuds at Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 2w 4dThe OnePlus Watch scores its first decent discount before actually being released
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge surprise for Metro customers available 'starting now'
Popular stories
Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless