Amazon has the entire Fire tablet lineup on sale at decent discounts for Prime members only





Case in point, you can shave a cool 50 bucks off the list price of a Fire HD 10 with 32 gigs of internal storage space, as well as save $10 and $30 on a Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 respectively in 16GB variants right now, but only if you're an Amazon Prime member.



The $100 Fire HD 10 in particular looks enticing, sporting a relatively large and sharp display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. This jumbo-sized model is the only one from Amazon's current product lineup to include a full 1-year warranty, not to mention that the 10-incher packs an octa-core processor, compared to the quad-core Fire 7 and Fire HD 8.



Another key selling point of the 2019-released Amazon Fire HD 10 might be its 2GB RAM count, upgraded from 1.5 gigs of the good stuff on the Fire HD 8 and only 1GB memory under the hood of the entry-level Fire 7.



Last but certainly not least, the larger of Amazon's three latest tablets rocks the best battery endurance rating, purportedly lasting for up to 12 hours of "mixed use" between charges, compared to the decent but short of impressive 10-hour battery life of the 2018-refreshed Fire HD 8 and the decidedly mediocre 7-hour rating of 2019's Fire 7



That's not to say the Fire 7 is not an excellent bargain at 40 bucks and up with an Amazon Prime membership, while the Fire HD 8 feels like a value for money champion, fetching $50 for a limited time.

It's probably never a good idea to buy one of Amazon's extremely popular Fire tablets at their regular prices, as more often than not you can get these at pretty substantial discounts. Sometimes, of course, you have to meet certain special conditions to qualify for the e-commerce giant's killer deals on its own Android-based slates.