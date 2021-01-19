Amazon's first big Fire tablet sale of 2021 is here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While far from what we'd call prohibitive, said MSRPs are down again at Black Friday 2020-rivaling levels for the e-commerce giant's entire (non-kid-centric) slate lineup. Starting from the top of the... mid-range food chain, the 2019-released Fire HD 10 is currently on sale at 55 bucks less than usual in both 32 and 64GB storage variants, which equates to 37 and 29 percent shaved off the big guy's $149.99 and $189.99 list prices respectively.



The two models share a powerful octa-core processor and, well, a decidedly unremarkable 2GB RAM count while sporting a sharp 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life, fast charging support, dual speakers, a 2MP rear-facing camera, and a 2MP selfie shooter on the ninth-gen Fire HD 10, as well as a 1-year warranty that Amazon still inexplicably downgrades to only 90 days of coverage for the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and HD 8 Plus.



The The Fire HD 8 Plus , mind you, packs an extra gig of memory compared to both the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 while settling for a quad-core CPU and a regular HD (rather than a Full HD) screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a diagonal of 8 inches.



Whether you're interested in a 32 or 64GB storage configuration of this already very affordable Plus-branded tablet, you can save 30 bucks for the first time in almost two months. The same actually goes for the slightly cheaper Amazon Fire HD 8, which loses a gig of RAM, as well as the Whether you're interested in a 32 or 64GB storage configuration of this already very affordable Plus-branded tablet, you can save 30 bucks for the first time in almost two months. The same actually goes for the slightly cheaper Amazon Fire HD 8, which loses a gig of RAM, as well as the wireless charging capabilities of the Fire HD 8 Plus.



Finally, the ultra-low-cost and ultra-low-end Fire 7 is available for $10 less than usual at the time of this writing with your choice of 16 or 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a terribly modest quad-core processor clocked at only 1.3GHz, up to 7 hours of battery life, just 1 gig of RAM, and a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels.





The list of downgrades doesn't end there, also including a micro-USB port and mono speaker, but then again, no other major brand can even hope to come close to the extreme affordability of this Amazon-made little guy.