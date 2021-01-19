Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Amazon's first big Fire tablet sale of 2021 is here

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 19, 2021, 8:02 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's first big Fire tablet sale of 2021 is here
Frequently (and massively) discounted in the weeks leading up to last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday "holidays", Amazon's hugely popular Android tablets were curiously available at their regular prices on and around Christmas Day.

While far from what we'd call prohibitive, said MSRPs are down again at Black Friday 2020-rivaling levels for the e-commerce giant's entire (non-kid-centric) slate lineup. Starting from the top of the... mid-range food chain, the 2019-released Fire HD 10 is currently on sale at 55 bucks less than usual in both 32 and 64GB storage variants, which equates to 37 and 29 percent shaved off the big guy's $149.99 and $189.99 list prices respectively.

The two models share a powerful octa-core processor and, well, a decidedly unremarkable 2GB RAM count while sporting a sharp 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life, fast charging support, dual speakers, a 2MP rear-facing camera, and a 2MP selfie shooter on the ninth-gen Fire HD 10, as well as a 1-year warranty that Amazon still inexplicably downgrades to only 90 days of coverage for the Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and HD 8 Plus.

The Fire HD 8 Plus, mind you, packs an extra gig of memory compared to both the Fire HD 8 and HD 10 while settling for a quad-core CPU and a regular HD (rather than a Full HD) screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a diagonal of 8 inches. 

Whether you're interested in a 32 or 64GB storage configuration of this already very affordable Plus-branded tablet, you can save 30 bucks for the first time in almost two months. The same actually goes for the slightly cheaper Amazon Fire HD 8, which loses a gig of RAM, as well as the wireless charging capabilities of the Fire HD 8 Plus.

Finally, the ultra-low-cost and ultra-low-end Fire 7 is available for $10 less than usual at the time of this writing with your choice of 16 or 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a terribly modest quad-core processor clocked at only 1.3GHz, up to 7 hours of battery life, just 1 gig of RAM, and a 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels. 

The list of downgrades doesn't end there, also including a micro-USB port and mono speaker, but then again, no other major brand can even hope to come close to the extreme affordability of this Amazon-made little guy.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at an unbeatable price
Popular stories
The very special Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is available at a discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G when you switch to UScellular (no trade-in)
Popular stories
Rare deal brings Google's true wireless Pixel Buds down to an irresistible price
Popular stories
Apple AirPods with Charging Case get a nice discount on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung is discontinuing last year's Galaxy S20 range
Popular stories
Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from T-Mobile without adding a line or porting over a number
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless